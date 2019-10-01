Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm

Indonesia - Services

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese affiliate marketing service provider Rentracks Co. has invested $210,000 in a leading Indonesian IT solution firm, PT Gapura Dunia Informatika, to cash in on expected high growth in the e-commerce market in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The investment was made on Monday, Rentracks said in a statement, without disclosing the ratio of investment to Gapura’s total shares. It added, however, that the investment was “below the level” that would make Rentracks a major shareholder in Gapura.

Founded in March 2016 with an investment of $14,825, Gapura has been providing online services in inventory management for online retailers on e-commerce sites and supporting them with fulfillment services from the receipt of orders to the settlement of payments.

“In Indonesia, the e-commerce market is forecast to grow several times from the present level in the next few years while the related distribution business is expected to achieve a great growth as well,” the statement said. Rentracks aims to reap returns on its investment in Gapura’s “future growth” and contribute to rapid development of the Indonesian e-commerce market, the statement added.

Rentracks has been actively investing in Indonesia, acquiring a 95 percent stake in portal site operator PT Kawaii Wonder Group in March and investing 3.8 billion rupiah ($267,700) in PT Citra Wahana Teknologi in April.