Nippon Steel’s realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon

Myanmar - Property

Hirosato Fukimbara (2nd from L), managing director of Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate Co.'s Myanmar unit NSKRE Residence (Myanmar) Co., and others participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a service apartment for Japanese expatriates in Yangon on Sept. 28, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)

YANGON, Kyodo - A real estate unit of Nippon Steel Corp. will build a service apartment in Myanmar’s commercial capital Yangon mainly for Japanese businesspeople working in the country.

Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate Co. said it will open the Golden Terrace apartment in Yangon’s Tamwe Township by the end of 2021.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Saturday for the 12-story, 232-unit apartment, which will be fairly accessible from the city center, Yangon airport and the Thilawa Special Economic Zone.

The Japanese realtor said the service apartment will feature a swimming pool, gym, small supermarket and Japanese restaurant to cater to Japanese expatriates and their families.

“We want to make it the best quality service apartment in Yangon,” Hirosato Fukimbara, managing director of NSKRE Residence (Myanmar) Co., the Japanese realtor’s local arm, told NNA. (NNA/Kyodo)