Samsung selected to provide 5G equipment to Japanese telecom company

South Korea - Telecom

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics confirmed the selection of its equipment for KDDI Corporation, a Japanese telecoms operator, which is establishing a 5G mobile telecom network. Nokia of Finland and Ericsson of Sweden were also selected as KDDI’s primary 5G vendors.

“It is correct to deliver to KDDI,” a Samsung official said, refusing to disclose volume and financial terms. Samsung is taking active steps to expand its share in the global telecom equipment market and the deal with KDDI was interpreted as good signs for exports of Samsung’s 5G equipment.

Nokia said in its statement that radio access solution AirScale was selected by KDDI as a primary partner to upgrade its 4G network to 5G. KDDI expects the first commercial live 5G services to be available from March 2020, with more than 93 percent coverage of 5G base station areas by the end of March 2025.

South Korean mobile carriers use 5G equipment from Samsung, Nokia and Ericsson.