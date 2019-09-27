Japanese machine tool maker OSG opens India unit to meet coating demand

India - Manufacturing

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese global machine tool provider OSG Corp. has established a new subsidiary in India to coat cutting tools for prolonging their lifespan and improving their efficiency, as local demand for the coating process is expected to rise.

With the new firm, named Primcoat PVD Technology India Pvt. Ltd., OSG is aiming to boost its sales in India by adding coating services to the manufacture of cutting tool production it has been undertaking there, an OSG corporate planning official said.

The new firm is equally owned by OSG and a local surface treatment company, Unitherm Engineers Ltd., with a capital of 152 million rupees ($2.14 million), the official said. It built a coating plant in Pune in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, and started operations there in July last year using the coating technique of physical vapor deposition (PVD).

OSG, which has manufacturing and marketing bases in 33 countries around the world, has been operating four plants in India mainly manufacturing cutting tools, including drills. The coating plant was established to process cutting tools produced in India by OSG itself and other companies, the official said.

Coating is known to enhance the hardness of cutting tools, prolong their lifespan to a great extent and make them resistant to extreme temperatures and capable of high-speed cutting.

OSG’s annual sales in India amount to about 2 billion yen ($18.6 million) in the year to November 2018. The company aims to boost sales to 5 billion yen at an early date, with more than 200 million yen coming from the coating business.