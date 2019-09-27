Taiwan chip maker UMC to fully take over Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor

Japan - Electronics

TAIPEI,NNA - Major Taiwanese chip maker United Microelectronics Corp. will fully take over a joint venture with Japan’s Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd. next month to reach more Japanese clients while boosting its capability to serve global customers.

UMC will pay 54.4 billion yen ($505 million) to acquire an 84.1 percent stake in Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd., a 300-millimeter wafer foundry, for the full acquisition scheduled to be completed Oct. 1, the leading global foundry said Wednesday in a statement.

The Taiwanese firm agreed with Fujitsu Semiconductor in 2014 to buy shares in the joint venture in stages and had acquired a 15.9 percent stake by December 2015. It already showed an interest in buying the remaining shares last year, an executive officer of Mie Fujitsu told NNA.

UMC will rename the Japanese unit headquartered in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, as United Semiconductor Japan Co., it said.

With a factory in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Mie Fujitsu produces logic large-scale integrated circuits on 300-mm wafer lines with a monthly output capacity of 35,000 units, according to its website.

The acquisition will enable UMC to provide enhanced support for new and existing Japanese customers as well as its global customers while complementing its strategy of developing a diversified 300-mm wafer manufacturing capability across Asia, the statement said. (NNA/Kyodo)