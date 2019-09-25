Toshiba receives $108 mil. electric equipment order from Taiwan High Speed Rail

Taiwan - Transport

Taiwan High Speed Rail’s “700 T-Type” train to be fitted with replacement electric equipment supplied by Japan’s Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corp. (TISS) (Photo courtesy of TISS)

TAIPEI, NNA - A wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. has landed an order from Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. for electric equipment to replace the existing equipment it has supplied for 360 cars on 30 trains serving the railway’s high-speed line.

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corp. (TISS) said in a statement that it received the order through a Taiwan-based Toshiba group company, Toshiba Electronics Taiwan Corp., and will deliver the system starting in the first half of 2021. A TISS spokesman said the order was valued at about 11.6 billion yen ($108 million) and delivery will be made from April 2021 to 2023.

Taiwan High Speed Rail started operations in January 2007, with trains running over 345 kilometers between Taipei and Kaohsiung in about one and a half hours at the fastest.

In 2000, a Japanese consortium, named Taiwan Shinkansen Corp., won a contract for the Taiwan High Speed Rail project. As a member of the consortium, TISS delivered electric equipment for rolling stock, substation systems, train traffic control systems, and communications systems, among others. The latest order will have TISS deliver replacement equipment for the 360 cars, the statement said.

“In the previous deal, we supplied electrical equipment as a member of the Japanese consortium in response to the Taiwan side’s intention to introduce the Japanese Shinkansen (high-speed trains) to Taiwan,” the TISS spokesman told NNA. “We have clinched an order ourselves this time as we have built a track record in supplying equipment for Taiwan’s rail project.”

TISS won an order for 48 cars on four trains in 2012 together with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and it designed and delivered electric equipment, air-conditioners and onboard wireless systems. In 2013, TISS and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. received an order for the expansion of the high-speed rail from Taipei to Nangang with TISS delivering mainly substation systems. In 2014, TISS solely received an order to supply broadcasting, traffic signal control and other systems for three new stations on the Taipei-Kaohsiung line. TISS has also provided maintenance services for the delivered equipment and systems in cooperation with a Toshiba group company, according to the statement.

TISS has also provided electric equipment since 2000 for more than 700 trains operated by Taiwan Railways Administration.

Taiwan is expected to provide more train-related business chances as Taiwan Railway Administration plans to deploy 1,307 new-type cars by 2024. Taiwan High Speed Rail announced in August it will procure new cars for 12 trains.

“We consider Taiwan as one of the focus markets for our overseas railway business,” the TISS spokesman said. “We will continue our efforts to win more orders from Taiwan along with group companies.”