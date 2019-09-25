Vietnam, Singapore companies to jointly develop rooftop solar power

Vietnam - Energy

BINH DUONG,VNA - The Becamex IDC company, the Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP), and Sembcorp Smart Energy Solutions Vietnam signed a contract on solar power development in the southern province of Binh Duong on September 24.

Accordingly, the project will provide rooftop solar power services for industrial-urban-service complexes owned by Becamex IDC, Sembcorp and VSIP as well as the domestic market.

With expansive industrial property infrastructure, Becamex and Sembcorp will enable over 1,000 customers to access green energy sources.

On the occasion, the three companies inaugurated a small-scale rooftop solar power system at the office building of VSIP 1 in Binh Duong.

Similar systems will be installed at all office buildings of VSIP and Becamex IDC nationwide.

Previously, VSIP Binh Duong received the Greentech award and became the first industrial park in Vietnam to receive ISO 14001:2004 certificate in 2010.

Recently, the VSIP Bac Ninh and Hai Duong received certificates recognising them as green industrial parks by the Vietnam Association for Environmental Economics. VNA