VietinBank inaugurates headquarters in Laos

VIENTIANE, VNA - Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) on September 17 inaugurated the headquarters in Vientiane of its affiliate VietinBank Laos.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Somdy Duangdy, Lao Minister of Industry and Trade Khemmani Pholsena, Governor of the Lao central bank Sonexay Sithphasay, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, and many officials of the two countries.

VietinBank began its operation in Laos from February 2012. In August 2015, the Lao branch was officially upgraded to Vietnam Industry and Trade Limited Bank (VietinBank Laos) which operates under the wing of VietinBank.

With commitments to long-term investment and operation in the neighbouring country, VietinBank Laos opened a branch in Champassak province in September 2016.

In his remarks, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Somdy Duangdy hailed the business outcomes of the bank over the past 7 years. He said the new headquarters will contribute to raising the brand name of the bank, and giving a facelift to Vientiane and Laos in general.

On this occasion, VientinBank presented 100,000 USD to the Lao Government to support victims of Storm Podul in several provinces in central and southern Laos./.- VNA