Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares

Indonesia - Auto

PT Toyota-Astra Motor unveils the new Calya at a launch event in South Jakarta on Sept. 16.

JAKARTA, NNA – Toyota Motor Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co. are propping up their sales by launching remodeled popular minivans amid slowing new vehicle sales in Southeast Asia’s largest automobile market.

Local units of Toyota and Daihatsu unveiled on Monday new models of the Calya and Sigra, both entry models of multipurpose vehicles categorized by the government as Low Cost Green Cars (LCGC), fuel-efficient small cars.

The LCGC segment accounted for 22 percent of total new vehicle sales in the January-August period of this year, according to the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries known as GAIKINDO.

PT Toyota-Astra Motor (TAM), an Indonesian sales arm of the global carmaker, released the Calya on Monday with minor changes to the front grille and wheel designs as well as newly installed LED headlights at prices in a range from around 137 million rupiah ($9,720) to 158 million rupiah.

“Even though we only made minor changes, we are targeting sales of the new Calya to reach 5,000-5,300 units per month, up over 10 percent from the old model’s sales target of 4,500 units,” TAM Marketing Director Anton Jimmi Suwandy told NNA at a launch event in Jakarta.

Toyota brand cars make up about 30 percent of entire new car sales in Indonesia.

(Left to Right) PT Astra Daihatsu Motor President Director Tetsuo Miura and PT Astra International’s Daihatsu Sales Operation Chief Executive Supranoto pose with Daihatsu’s new Sigra at a launch event in Tangerang in Banten Province, west of Jakarta, on Sept. 16.

Facing a double-digit year-on-year decline in overall new vehicle sales in the country this year, PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, which has a nearly 20-percent market share, aims to maintain Sigra’s sales target of 4,200 units per month, the same as its monthly average sales, as the minivan is its mainstay model accounting for about 30 percent of its total sales, Marketing Director Amelia Tjandra said at a launch event in Banten Province, west of Jakarta.

Astra Daihatsu said it also made minor changes to the LCGC model, mainly to the front grille part of the minivan, priced between 114 million rupiah and around 157 million rupiah, with three more color variants in addition to the existing four.

“Even though the 2019 LCGC market volume declined, sales of the Sigra grew 6 percent from a year earlier to 33,718 units in the first eight months of this year,” Tetsuo Miura, president director of Daihatsu’s local arm, told reporters at the event.

The Daihatsu Sigra and Toyota Calya are the fourth collaborative model between the two Japanese automakers, after the Xenia and Avanza multipurpose vehicles, Terios and Rush SUVs and Ayla and Agya LCGCs. They are assembled on the basis of original equipment manufacturing at Daihatsu’s plant in an industrial park in Suryacipta, Karawang Regency, in West Java, according to TAM’s Suwandy.