“Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus makes debut

Vietnam - Tech

HANOI, VNA – “Made-in-Vietnam” social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in Vietnam during its official launch in Hanoi on September 16.

With the theme “Content is King”, the 700 billion VND (30 million USD) network, run by VCCorp, will attract users with diverse and quality content.

VCCorp’s General Director Nguyen The Tan said Lotus is working with more than 500 content creators in various fields such as education, lifestyle, and economics to attract users to the network.

Lotus also asked celebrities in different fields to add more content and attract more users. There are nearly 100 commitments made for Lotus’ content.

Tan said “On Lotus, everyone will be a content creator. We’ll provide tools so that the users can easily make their own fresh and beautiful entries.”

In response, the corporation will earn revenues from its advertisement company, Admicro. Tan said “there will be income within a month after Lotus starts working stably.”

VCCorp is calling for an additional 500 billion VND (21.5 million USD) for the social network’s long-term development. In the first phase, VCCorp hopes to attract four million users, and 20 million users in the second phase and 60 million users in the last phase.

Earlier this year, Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung called for the creation of a home-grown social media network and search engine to replace Facebook and Google.

Latest data shows there are more than 50 million Facebook users in Vietnam. - VNA