AGC to produce cover glass for car-mounted displays in China

China - Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese glass maker AGC Inc. will launch a plant in China to produce complex-shaped 3D cover glass for car-mounted displays to meet an expected growth in demand as vehicles become more digitalized.

AGC Automotive (Suzhou) Inc., its local arm, will build the new plant in the Suzhou Industrial Park in the eastern province of Jiangsu, aiming to start sales in 2022. The plant will be located next to another already existing AGC factory manufacturing other products.

The plant will import chemically strengthened glass from Japan to turn out glass used for car meters and navigation systems, an AGC spokeswoman told NNA on Thursday, declining to disclose the production capacity or amount of investment.

AGC will supply the glass for use in high-end vehicle brands such as Audi and Lexus, she said.

The plant will be the glass maker’s first display glass production base overseas, adding to the two it operates in Japan. Its display glass is used in more than 70 vehicle models, or around 20 million vehicles, according to AGC.

The Tokyo-based firm is a leading company in automotive glass, which it sees as a key growth driver for its business. (NNA/Kyodo)