Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines

Indonesia - Auto

(Left to Right) PT Toyota Astra Motor Finance and Administration Director Darmawan Widjaja, TAM Marketing Director Kazunori Minamide, TAM President Director Yoshihiro Nakata and TAM Marketing Director Anton Jimmi Suwandy pose at a launch event for the All New Corolla Altis at The Pallas SCBD, South Jakarta, on Sept. 12.

JAKARTA, NNA – Toyota Motor Corp. has launched the hybrid model of the Corolla Altis sedan in Indonesia in a bid to promote the premium vehicle mainly to environmentally conscious corporate clients and public institutions.

PT Toyota-Astra Motor (TAM), an Indonesian sales arm of the global carmaker, unveiled the 12th-generation Corolla model in Jakarta on Thursday, following its release in Thailand and the Philippines earlier this month.

It is the fifth hybrid car model to have been introduced in Southeast Asia’s largest automobile market since 2009, following the Prius sedan and Alphard premium multipurpose vehicle among other cars, according to the local unit.

The local arm has set retail prices at 566 million rupiah ($40,600) for the Corolla Altis hybrid car, while offering two 1800 cc gasoline-powered engine models at prices starting from 468 million rupiah.

The hybrid variant is “Toyota’s commitment to support the government’s electrification vehicle program,” TAM President Director Yoshihiro Nakata said at a launch event.

In Indonesia, drivers prefer multipurpose vehicles to other types of vehicles. “The contribution of sedan models to total sales for Toyota is very small, below one percent. This is not much different from that of the sedan segment as a whole,” TAM Marketing Director Anton Jimmi Suwandy said, but he expects the Corolla Altis “to further stimulate the sedan market, which this year has begun to show an upward trend.”

Yoshihiro Nakata, president director of the sales arm, said the premium sedan models, which are imported from Thailand, are aimed at catering to demand for corporate and government use.

It has set a monthly sales target of 70 to 80 units, with the hybrid model accounting for 15 percent of the total, he added.

Hybrid models of various Toyota brand cars make up a certain proportion of each model’s total sales, with the Camry sedan at about 20 percent and the C-HR minivan at 50 percent, according to Toyota-Astra Motor.