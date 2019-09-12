Japanese glass maker AGC to close PDP glass substrate plant in S. Korea

South Korea - Materials

SEOUL, NNA - AGC Inc., formerly Asahi Glass Co., a world-leading Japanese glass manufacturer, will totally stop production of glass substrates for plasma display panels (PDPs) in South Korea as the products have been outpaced by demand for liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

Asahi PD Glass Korea Co., one of the company’s subsidiaries in South Korea, will remove the building and factory it has operated in an industrial complex in North Gyeongsang Province to produce PDP glass substrates, an official of another AGC group arm in South Korea, who is familiar with the situation, said.

The plant located in the Gumi National Industrial Complex is scheduled to be removed by Jan. 25, 2020, when the leasing contract on its site expires, the official said.

Asahi PD halted the PDP glass substrate business in January 2017 in view of the dwindling demand. It has since left the plant unstaffed and has finally decided to remove the plant as it could not find a substitute business to operate there, he said. It is undecided at present whether Asahi PD will be liquidated.

“It has nothing to do with the ongoing Japan-South Korea confrontation over the tightening of export controls,” the official told NNA.

Production of PDP glass substrates was also handled by another AGC South Korean subsidiary, Hanwook Techno Glass Co. But it was also discontinued and one of Hanwook’s two plants has been sold off.

AGC will continue its business in South Korea to produce glass substrates for LCDs, he said.