Indonesia - Materials

Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia+

(Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Chemical)

JAKARTA, NNA – Japan’s leading chemical maker Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. will more than double its polyester film production capacity in Indonesia to meet rising global demand for optical and electronics applications.

The company plans to invest about $130 million at a plant of its wholly owned PT MC Pet Film Indonesia to raise its annual capacity to 45,000 tons, up from 20,000 tons, by the end of 2021, a spokeswoman in Tokyo told NNA Tuesday.

Mitsubishi Chemical’s polyester film is mainly used for optical applications such as display panels, and demand is expected to continue growing, the firm said in a statement.

The Tokyo-based company also anticipates more demand for electronic parts like multilayer ceramic capacitors, or MLCCs, in line with electrification in automobiles and an increase in 5G telecommunication base stations, the statement said.

The start of a new production line operation at the Indonesian plant has yet to be fixed, according to the spokeswoman.

The Indonesian unit, established in 1995, has accumulated expertise in making evenly thin films for industrial use and will supply the product mainly to Asia-Oceania countries, she said.

Mitsubishi Chemical produces polyester films in China, Germany, Indonesia and the United States besides Japan and is considering ramping up production in Europe, where demand for film for industrial applications is on the rise, it said.

to TOP page

NNA Report

NNA Headlines

  • Japan’s top glassmaker AGC to close glass substrate plant in S. Korea
  • Honda launches 1st local emission standards-compliant scooter in India
  • Honda ties up with financial firm Orix to start car leasing business in India
  • Engineering firm Chiyoda cites AI Optimizer for boosting LNG output in Indonesia
  • Foxconn to shift payment to rupees in India by year-end to avoid currency risk: report
more headlines...

From Kyodo News+

more articles...

NNA VIDEO

more videos...

From Partners

more articles of AJU Business Daily
more articles of Vietnam News Agency