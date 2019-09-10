Clothing wholesaler Onisi to open shop in Malaysia

Malaysia - Retail

Japanese apparel wholesaler Onisi Ltd. will open Kurasi Malaysia, a clothing and accessory shop in Kuala Lumpur's Quill City Mall, on Sept. 21, 2019, as shown in this photo, taken Sept. 7. (NNA/Kyodo)

KUALA LUMPUR,NNA - Major Japanese apparel wholesaler Onisi Ltd. will open a clothing and accessory shop in Malaysia later this month as the first such in Southeast Asia to make effective use of inventories at home.

The shop, Kurasi Malaysia, will open in Kuala Lumpur’s Quill City Mall on Sept. 21 to offer as many as 30,000 items such as men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and a variety of accessories at affordable prices.

OK Kurasi (M) Sdn. Bhd., Onisi’s joint venture with Koike Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., a local arm of Japanese logistics firm Koike Corp., will run the shop, Shinji Kobayashi, manager of Onisi’s overseas market development section, told NNA last week.

Kobayashi said the outlet in the Malaysian capital will operate as Onisi’s flagship shop to showcase and develop new products with local retailers in a bid to establish a foothold in the Southeast Asian region. (NNA/Kyodo)