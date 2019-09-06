Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines

Philippines - Manufacturing

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper smelter and refinery in the Philippines for the refurbishment of a waste heat recovery boiler as the Japanese company aims to capitalize on growing demand for equipment renewal and output expansion there.

MHPS received the order through its local affiliate, MHPS (Philippines) Plant Services Corp., from Philippine Associated Smelting and Refining Corp. (PASAR), located on Leyte Island, MHPS said in a press statement on Thursday.

Under the deal, the pressure-resistant components of the British-made boiler, which has been in operation at the PASAR copper smeltery and refinery since 1993, will be totally revamped, the statement said.

The project is being undertaken by the local MHPS subsidiary, MHPS (Philippines) Inc., which was established in June this year in Batangas in the province of Batangas, dealing in boilers, gas turbines and other equipment and providing after-sales services.

It is MHPS’ first large-scale refurbishment project in the Philippines, an MHPS spokesman at the company’s head office in Yokohama said. The project will take about two months from late July to September, he said. He did not disclose the project’s total cost.

MHPS has received and completed numerous orders for thermal and geothermal power generation installations in the Philippines over the years, the statement said. Its subsidiaries are aiming to seize on the growing demand for “equipment renewal, greater production capacity, and plant servicing,” it added.