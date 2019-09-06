Hino opens after-sales service center in Philippines

Philippines - Auto

Hino Motors Philippines Corp., Hino Motors Ltd.'s local arm, unveils Technical Support and Training Center, an after-sales service base, in Calamba in the southern province of Laguna on Sept. 5, 2019, aiming to improve customer confidence and help bolster stagnant sales. (NNA/Kyodo)

MANILA, NNA - Hino Motors Ltd. has opened an after-sales service center equipped with inspection and training facilities in the Philippines to improve customer confidence and help bolster stagnant sales.

Hino Motors Philippines Corp., Hino’s local arm, invested 600 million pesos ($11 million) in establishing the 5,800-square-meter Technical Support and Training Center in Calamba in the southern province of Laguna, according to a company statement released Thursday.

The center has a total of 21 bays, comprising 16 for maintenance, repair and inspection, and five for the training of mechanics.

“We will raise the service standard by allowing every mechanic to learn proper skills,” Mitsuharu Tabata, president of the local arm, told NNA on Thursday.

Sales of heavy trucks and buses from January to July 2019 plunged 16.1 percent to 3,513 units from the year before, according to reports by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines and the Truck Manufacturers Association.

Hino’s sales in the same period fell 10.1 percent to 1,984 units.

Susumu Myokan, vice president of Hino Motors Philippines, said he expects this year’s sales to be 4,000 units, around the same as last year, and expressed hope that the implementation of President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program will improve the country’s congestion-marred transport environment and therefore improve vehicle sales. (NNA/Kyodo)