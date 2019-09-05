Nestle Vietnam doubles production in Hung Yen

Vietnam - Food

HUNG YEN, VNA - Nestle Vietnam launched the second stage of its Nestle Bong Sen plant at Thang Long II urban area, the northern province of Hung Yen, on September 4.

The plant will double its production capacity to meet consumers’ demand for high-quality nutrition products.

Within only two years, Nestle Vietnam’s total investment in Hung Yen rose to nearly 100 million USD.

Since 2017, it has tripled its capital and expanded operation in Hung Yen, with the inauguration of Nestle Bong Sen plant in May 2017 and Nestle Bong Sen distribution centre in March this year.

Nestle’s Technical Director for Asia, Africa and Oceania Christian Schmid affirmed that it gives the top priority to product quality and safety for consumers.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Ngoc Quynh hailed the company for improving local lives and protecting the environment, thus contributing to the province’s sustainable socio-economic development.

Nestle Bong Sen is the sixth plant of Nestle in Vietnam and the second in Hung Yen.

The company is expected to generate about 600 direct and thousands of indirect jobs by 2025. - VNA