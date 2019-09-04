Japan’s Super Hotel opens school to train Myanmarese to work in Japan

Myanmar - Tourism

Myanmar students learn Japanese at the school run by Super Hotel Clean Inc. in the country’s commercial capital Yangon on Sept. 3, 2019. The subsidiary of Japanese hotel chain Super Hotel Co. will train locals for future employment in Japan, after its deregulation in April easing foreign employments to offset labor shortage. (NNA/Kyodo)

YANGON, NNA - Japanese hotel chain Super Hotel Co. has launched a school in Myanmar to train locals in hotel and cleaning businesses to get job opportunities in Japan, after Tokyo’s deregulation in April easing foreign employment to offset labor shortage.

The school opened in Myanmar’s commercial capital Yangon by Super Hotel Clean Inc., a Super Hotel subsidiary. The first 39 students in their teens to their 30s will learn Japanese as well as cleaning and bed-making in three to six months, Shuji Ando, president of Super Hotel Clean told NNA on Tuesday.

In its 137 hotels in Japan, Myanmarese, Chinese and Vietnamese nationals constitute more than half of the cleaning section staff.

The school currently has the capacity to train up to 180 students and plans to dispatch 500 people to Japan every half a year.

Win Thu Maw, a 28-year-old female student, said, “I want to learn the hospitality of Japan, and in the future, nurture people for Myanmar’s hotel business.”

Japan created a new visa system on April 1 to bring in more foreign workers to the country struggling with an acute labor shortage. The government expects a labor force shortage of around 100,000 in the hotel industry by 2023 and plans to allow a maximum of 22,000 foreign workers in the industry by then. (NNA/Kyodo)