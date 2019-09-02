Japan’s Ferrotec to start silicon-wafer recycling in China

China - Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese semiconductor material maker Ferrotec Holdings Corp. will start recycling silicon wafers in China in anticipation of greater demand for their reuse in line with progress in local semiconductor production.

Ferrotec will form a joint venture capitalized at 500 million yuan ($70 million), with a 70 percent stake taken by its wholly owned Chinese arm, Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics Co., and the remainder by a local sovereign wealth fund, Tongling Development Investment Group Co., according to a statement released Friday.

The joint venture will collect sample wafers used during the test running of equipment to ensure production line stability before launching commercial operations, with recycled wafers cleansed and ground for reuse, a Ferrotec spokesman told NNA last week.

A new plant in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, will be completed this year, the spokesman said. (NNA/Kyodo)