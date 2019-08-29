Fujitsu Thai unit begins selling scanners directly to corporate clients

Thailand - Equipment

Fujitsu (Thailand) Co.’s plan to boost scanner sales is explained by Pornchai Ponganekkul, director of Digital Infrastructure and Business Alliance, in Bangkok on Aug. 27.

BANGKOK, NNA - Fujitsu (Thailand) Co. (FTH), a Thai unit of Japanese information technology giant Fujitsu Ltd., will launch a new division in charge of directly selling scanners in a bid to bolster its declining lead over rivals in the local scanner market.

FTH’s share in Thailand’s scanner market slipped to the current 25 percent from 40 percent in 2017, according to Pornchai Ponganekkul, director of Digital Infrastructure and Business Alliance at FTH, on Tuesday. He said the company aims to push the share back to 30 percent by the end of this year by adding direct sales to sales via agents.

The local unit’s sales operations had relied on distributors for years, he added.

The Thai scanner market has grown more competitive in the past three years, driven by Japanese brands and Chinese makers that supply low-cost products, although it has grown 5 to 10 percent every year, totaling about 11,000 units last year, with major clients including healthcare and financial services, educational institutions and government agencies, according to Pornchai.

For the business year to March 2019, Thai Fujitsu’s revenues in computing products, which include server storages, computing devices such as laptops and notebooks, and scanners, contributed about 10 percent of the firm’s total revenues of 3.2 billion baht ($104.5 million) in all operations.

The local arm aims to increase annual revenues in computing products by 10 percent on year in 2019, said Pornchai.

For its overall operations, it announced in July that it plans to increase revenue to 3.5 billion baht in fiscal 2019, also up about 10 percent from a year earlier.