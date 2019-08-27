S. Korea’s response to the Seoul-Tokyo trade war

NNA VIDEO - Foreign Correspondents

The S. Korea-Japan trade spat is threatening to become a protracted affair.

On August 22, the Seoul government decided not to extend its GSOMIA information-sharing deal with Japan, marking the spillover of the trade conflict into the security realm.

This came as a direct result of Tokyo's earlier decision on August 2 to remove South Korea from its whitelist of countries receiving preferential trade treatment, which will kick into effect on August 28.

The South Korean government has tabled a number of countermeasures in response, including legislative, budget and policy measures to localize the production of high-tech materials and equipment production and reduce the country's reliance on Japan.

Ordinary South Korean citizens are also participating in a boycott movement against Japanese products, resulting in falling revenues for Japanese firms and less tourists visiting Japan.

In this week's edition of 'Foreign Correspondents', we sit down with our panel of journalists to talk more about the latest developments in the Seoul-Tokyo trade spat and the various reactions that have been witnessed here at home.

Panelists

Fabian Kretschmer / Deutsche Welle

Frédéric Ojardias / RFI

Sakabe Tetsuo / NNA