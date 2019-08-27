Toyo Tire pumps up production in Malaysia under global strategy

Malaysia - Auto

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Toyo Tire Corp. will beef up its annual output capabilities in Malaysia by 48 percent to 7.4 million units, as part of a global strategy to promote overseas production.

Toyo Tire said its local subsidiary, Toyo Tyre Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., recently built a plant in Taiping at the Kamunting Raya industrial park in the western state of Perak.

The plant will start operations in October with initial annual production capacity of 2.4 million tires. Toyo Tire’s total output capacity in Malaysia is currently 5 million units.

The Japanese firm will invest as much as 21 billion yen ($200 million) and hire about 450 employees under its expansion project in Malaysia, a Toyo Tire spokesman told NNA last week.

The new plant will initially produces tires for sport utility vehicles and passenger cars in the United States and Europe before shipping them locally and to other Southeast Asian countries, the spokesman said.

As part of its campaign to promote foreign production, Toyo Tire will open an overseas plant in Serbia in 2022 to export tires to Russia and Europe. The firm also operates plants in the United States and China. (NNA/Kyodo)