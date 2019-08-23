Hitachi teams with Philippine firm to boost water business

Philippines - Electronics

MANILA, NNA - Japanese electrical giant Hitachi Ltd. has teamed up with Filinvest Development Corp. to cultivate water treatment business in the Philippines amid the country’s lingering water pollution problem.

The two will form a joint venture soon with an undisclosed capital, with Filinvest taking a 60 percent stake and Hitachi Aqua-Tech Engineering Pte. Ltd. the remainder, a spokesman for the Hitachi subsidiary based in Singapore told NNA on Thursday.

The joint venture will plan, build and operate water treatment systems, including seawater desalination systems for domestic, commercial and industrial users in the country, combining Hitachi Aqua-Tech’s technology with a vast network of developers of Filinvest, a holding company of a conglomerate led by the Gotianun family.

Hitachi Aqua-Tech has provided Filinvest-led projects with water treatment systems such as reverse osmosis and the membrane bioreactor process. The firm has supplied about 500 reverse osmosis systems mainly in Asia and the Middle East, the spokesman said.

The Philippines has long been suffering water pollution, with Boracay Island, a renowned resort, forced to shut down temporarily last year. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has announced projects for water quality improvement in Manila Bay and elsewhere, raising demand for sewage and desalination systems. (NNA/Kyodo)