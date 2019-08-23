Thailand to build first bio-refinery in Southeast Asia

Thailand - Materials

BANGKOK, VNA - The National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) of Thailand will invest over 110 million USD in a pilot bio-refinery project in the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (ECCi).

The aim is to add value from biological research to industrial manufacturing and create innovative products, while raising Thailand’s stature as a hub for bio-technology in Southeast Asia.

Local media quoted NSTDA President Narong Sirilertworakul as saying that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the bio-refinery on February 27, 2020 and construction of Phase 1A will be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

A significant aspect of the project is the development of a modern agricultural and the bio-refinery industry along with a city of innovation.

According to Narong, Thailand will set up the pilot plant at a scale similar to industrial manufacturing, and the plant will be able to handle many raw materials and produce diversified products. It will be certified with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards for the production of consumer goods, such as nutrients and health food. It will also produce biochemical and bioplastic products.

He said the plant will help establish a circular economy in Thailand and reduce environmental problems by turning waste into useful products.

The pilot plant will be the first in Southeast Asia and will play a crucial role in developing biological technology in Thailand, he said.

He also mentioned a plan to bring the project to other potential markets, such as the US, South America and Africa in order to promote the role of Thailand in the field. - VNA