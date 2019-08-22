Toppan Forms partners with Indonesian document solution firm

Indonesia - Tech

Akira Kameyama (R), executive vice president of Toppan Forms Co., shakes hands with Randy Chandra, CEO of PT Reycom Document Solutions Group, at a signing ceremony for their partnership in Jakarta on Aug. 21, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese digital documentation and information technology service firm Toppan Forms Co. is expanding its operations in Asia by investing in a major document solution provider in Indonesia.

The Tokyo-based company said Wednesday in Jakarta that it is pumping 3 billion yen ($28 million) into PT Reycom Document Solusi, an Indonesian firm specializing in business process outsourcing and data solutions.

A signing ceremony for the capital and business partnership between the two companies marked the entry of Toppan Forms, a member firm of the Toppan Printing Co. group, into Southeast Asia’s largest economic power.

At present, Toppan Forms focuses its Asian operations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

Randy Chandra, CEO of PT Reycom Document Solusi Group, said Reycom will target Singapore in the short term by supporting Toppan Forms in its Singaporean operations.

Toppan Forms Executive Vice President Akira Kameyama expressed hope that the two partners will strengthen the foundation of their information security and client security operations to capture new customers and markets in Asia. (NNA/Kyodo)