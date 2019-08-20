Controversy over defense cost-sharing

NNA VIDEO - Foreign Correspondents

Defense cost-sharing issues between South Korea and the U.S. have emerged as a hot topic once again, following President Donald Trump's demands on the Seoul government to step up its share of the burden.

U.S. forces have been stationed in South Korea since the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty in 1953, which was followed by the Special Measures Agreement in 1991 which obligated South Korea to pay a share of the costs to maintain U.S. troops on its soil.

South Korea's portion of the bill has soared to 1.39 trillion won in 2019, from the mere 107 billion won it paid in 1991, to keep up with inflation and its growing defense budget.

However, Trump has continued to pressure South Korea into paying even more, as he has done with NATO partners in Europe.

In this week's edition of ’Foreign Correspondents’, we sit down with our panel of journalists to talk more about the various controversies surrounding the issue of defense cost-sharing.

Panelists

Fabian Kretschmer / Deutsche Welle

Kelly Kasulis / Bloomberg BNA

Sakabe Tetsuo / NNA