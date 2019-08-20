Shell launches EV chargers at gas stations in Singapore, 1st in SE Asia

Singapore - Infrastructure

Shell group installs its 1st electric vehicle charging facility in Southeast Asia at a gas station in Sengkang, Singapore, on Aug. 19.

SINGAPORE, NNA – Royal Dutch Shell Plc. is foraying into electric vehicle charging service in Singapore, its first launch in Southeast Asia, aiming to meet growing eco-friendly mobility demand.

The global oil giant installed the EV infrastructure at a gas station in Sengkang, in the northeastern part of the island-state, on Monday and will deploy it at nine more stations by October, it said the same day.

The 50-kilowatt charging facilities enable EV drivers to charge 80 percent of the full amount in about 30 minutes. The nine locations include Ang Mo Kio, Alexandra, Paya Laber and Bukit Batok West, equivalent to almost 20 percent of Shell’s retail network in the country, according to a statement.

Payment can be settled via apps of Shell and Greenlots, the wholly owned Singapore unit of Shell New Energies acquired in January this year, among other means.

More than one in two Singaporeans, or 52 percent, are deterred from buying or using an electric car as they think there are not enough charging stations in Southeast Asia’s richest economy, according to Shell’s survey.

This is “why we are taking the first step to launch” the EV charging service, Aarti Nagarajan, general manager of Shell Retail Singapore, said in the statement.