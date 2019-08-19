FTAs help Thailand’s international trade reach 140 billion USD in H1

Thailand - Economy

BANGKOK, VNA - Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) between Thailand and 17 partner countries have helped international trade value in the first half of this year to reach 140 billion USD, with ASEAN remaining the top trading partner.

The Department of Trade Negotiations Director General Auramon Supthaweethum, has revealed that trade figures between Thailand and 17 FTA partners, show that overall trade in the first half of 2019 under FTAs, reached 142.97 billion USD, 70.16 billion of which is the export figure, and 72.81 of which is the import figure.

ASEAN remains the top partner with the highest level of trade at 53.56 billion USD, with vehicles and car parts, processed oils, chemicals, jewellery and accessories, and plastic beads being the main export products from Thailand.

China ranks number two with 37.85 billion USD trade value. Plastic beads, rubber products, chemicals; fresh, chilled, frozen, and dried fruit; and computers and parts are the main export products from Thailand.

Japan follows at number three with 28.92 billion USD in trade value. Cars and parts, processed chicken, electrical appliances and parts, fax machines, phones and parts, and machinery are the main export products from Thailand.

Australia comes at number four with 7.11 billion USD in trade value. Vehicles and car parts, air conditioners and parts, rubber products, plastic beads, canned and processed seafood are the main export products from Thailand.

South Korea is ranked at number five with 6.96 billion USD in trade value. White sugar, air conditioners, computers, rubber products, and electrical circuits are the main export products from Thailand.-NNT/VNA