Japan’s leading conveyor belt sushi bar Sushiro debuts in Hong Kong

Hong Kong - Restaurant

Sushi offered at Japanese conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro's first outlet in Hong Kong, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 12. (NNA/Kyodo)

HONG KONG, NNA - Leading Japanese conveyor belt sushi restaurant chain Sushiro has debuted in Hong Kong as part of its global expansion, utilizing big data analysis to suit fast-moving consumer demand.

The first Hong Kong outlet opened at the Nathan Square commercial complex in the busy shopping district of Kowloon on Tuesday. It is Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd.’s third entry into a foreign market after South Korea and Taiwan.

The new flagship restaurant has a floor space of about 743 square meters with 144 seats, offering some 120 items with prices starting from HK$12 ($1.5) per plate, including nine Hong Kong exclusive dishes like shrimp-avocado roll, according to Sushiro Hong Kong Ltd., the wholly owned subsidiary of the Osaka-based operator.

The company hopes to expand the store network to 50 in the Chinese territory in five years. “We have many chances in Hong Kong and are always considering opening a new shop if we find a good location,” Kazuo Aramaki, Sushiro Hong Kong’s president, told reporters at an opening event on Monday.

The local arm has introduced a data-based marketing and product management system to reflect analyzed information on menus at the outlet, as the restaurant is expected to draw a wide range of diners including foreign tourists, Aramaki said.

The local arm plans to introduce new dishes at least once a month, he added.

Genki Sushi, another Japanese sushi brand, opened its first outlet in Hong Kong in 1995 and currently runs about 60 shops, serving about 120 items with prices starting from HK$10.

Sushiro, with more than 530 shops at home and operating in South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, will open its first outlet in Singapore next Monday, aiming to advance into at least one more country or territory abroad by September 2021. (NNA/Kyodo)