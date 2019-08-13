Pokemon makes full-fledged debut in Indonesia

Indonesia - Retail

Two participants engage in a Pokemon trading card game at an event in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug. 8, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)

JAKARTA, NNA - Pokemon Co. has launched popular trading cards using the local language in Indonesia and also plans to air an animated TV show there later this year.

The Japanese company, which began selling the cards Thursday last week, is collaborating with Salim Group, one of Indonesia’s largest conglomerates, to bring Pokemon trading card games to Indonesia.

Indonesia became the second Southeast Asian country after Thailand to market the cards in a local language. Indonesia had previously imported English-language Pokemon cards.

With the addition of Indonesian, Pocket Monster cards are now produced in 13 languages.

Pokemon and Salim Group said Pokemon cards can be purchased at franchise retail stores and other outlets in Jakarta, Bogor and other areas.

Pokemon Chief Business Officer Kenjiro Ito expressed hope that Indonesians will join other Pokemon enthusiasts in next year’s annual Pokemon World Championship.

Private television network Rajawali TV, popularly known as RTV, will start broadcasting the Pokemon anime series later this year. (NNA/Kyodo)