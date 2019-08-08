Tamura to build vehicle electronics parts plant in China’s Guangdong

China - Auto

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Tamura Corp. will open a plant in China’s Guangdong Province to produce electronics components for environmentally-friendly vehicles to meet growing demand in China and elsewhere for plug-in hybrid, electric and other eco-friendly cars.

The Japanese electronics parts maker will invest 2.3 billion yen ($21 million) to open the plant in Foshan in Guangdong to manufacture so-called boosting reactors, which are used in converters to boost battery voltage of eco-cars.

The new plant will start operations in 2022 with an initial annual output of 500,000 units and later boost its output capacity to 2 million units, a Tamura spokesman told NNA on Wednesday.

The Guangdong plant is Tamura’s first overseas factory dedicated to the production of boosting reactors.

The company also plans to add capacity for boosting reactor production at two domestic plants from 2020 -- one in Saitama Prefecture and the other in Miyagi Prefecture.

Under its medium-term growth strategy, Tamura plans to focus on production of boosting reactors and other vehicle-related components. (NNA/Kyodo)