Japan’s Takesho Food to open shrimp byproducts processing plant in Vietnam

Vietnam - Food

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Takesho Food & Ingredients Inc. will build a plant in Vietnam to process shrimp byproducts to make spices and food materials to serve the food industry in its first overseas project.

Takesho Food President Toshinao Tanaka visited Can Tho City in southern Vietnam on Tuesday to “make preparations for establishing a corporation and constructing a plant there,” spokeswoman Fumi Kawaguchi said.

Details such as the amount of investment, the starting date of the projected plant and its output and employment are yet to be made public, she added.

The Niigata-based food producing and processing company has been conducting joint research with Can Tho University on ways to process shrimp byproducts into spices and food materials, she said.

Takesho Food has invested in machinery and equipment to study technological processes necessary for the project at the university, the Saigon Times reported in its online edition. “In particular, a study of processes to extract the protein in shrimp heads to make spices and food materials reached completion earlier than scheduled.”

Takesho Food wants to start building the plant “early next year” on a two-hectare plot in the city’s Trac Noc 2 Industrial Zone. They chose the location because of its proximity to the university and Can Tho International Airport, making it convenient for research, cooperation, and transport, the report said. There are also many fishery product processing companies in the area for a sufficient supply of shrimp byproducts to the plant.

Nguyen Thi Kieu Duyen, deputy director of Can Tho City’s board of industrial zone management, has asked Takesho Food’s president to establish its legal entity in the city to expedite the project, the Saigon Times said. Can Tho’s municipal vice-chairman, Duong Tan Hien, has instructed the city’s departments and agencies to help the Japanese firm build the plant, the report added.