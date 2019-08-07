Japanese pressure cooker maker Wonder chef launching sales in SE Asia via Malaysian partner

Malaysia - Home Appliance

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Wonder chef Co., Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of pressure cookers and other cookware, has concluded an exclusive distributorship agreement (EDA) with an industry partner in Malaysia, Ni Hsin Corporation Sdn Bhd, to market Wonder chef products in the Southeast Asian market.

Ni Hsin has been supplying products to Wonder chef under original equipment manufacturing (OEM) arrangements, with goods for general consumers produced in China and those for professional use made in Malaysia, Wonder chef spokesman Hideo Shinagawa told NNA. “The talks on our marketing partnership have proceeded based on our existing cooperative relationship.”

The two companies signed the EDA in a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, according to a statement from Ni Hsin. The agreement marks an “important milestone in the corporate history of Ni Hsin Group,” Ni Hsin Managing Director Khoo Chee Kong was quoted as saying.

“We will make Malaysia the first successful country to distribute Wonder chef products,” he said. “The next countries for immediate market expansion will be Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.”