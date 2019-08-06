Japan’s Interspace invests in Singaporean cryptocurrency service firm Makers Farm

Singapore - Tech

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese digital advertisement firm Interspace Co. will invest in Singapore’s Makers Farm Pte. Ltd., which develops and provides a cashback service with its own cryptocurrency CIM, as part of its drive to expand its business through tie-ups with overseas partners.

Interspace, which operates one of Japan’s largest affiliate marketing platforms, will acquire part of the shares issued by Makers Farm to third parties, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement on Monday. The amount and ratio of investment were not disclosed.

Founded in May 2018, Makers Farm has developed a unique cashback service, “COINCOME,” with its trial operations started in Japan and Singapore in May this year. The service is partnered with more than 600 major corporations including Apple (U.S.), Adidas (Germany), Uber (U.S.), Sony (Japan) and Isetan Mitsukoshi (Japan).

Interspace has been operating its leading affiliate advertising service “Accesstrade” in Japan and five Southeast Asian countries: Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. It established a subsidiary in Singapore, Interspace Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd, in October 2015.

“Through this capital and business alliance (with Makers Farm), we expect to expand our client media base and further strengthen alliances with our partner media at home and abroad,” the statement said.