Philippines conglomerate San Miguel to build $14-billion Manila airport

Philippines - Infrastructure

An image of the New Manila International Airport to be built in the province of Bulacan, northwest of Metro Manila. (Photo: The Department of Transportation)

MANILA, NNA – Philippines’ San Miguel Holdings Corp. has clinched the deal to build a $14-billion airport in the province of Bulacan, some 50 kilometers northwest of the capital, to ease congestion at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the busiest in the country, Transportation officials said on Wednesday.

San Miguel, known for its food and beverages business, is teaming up with the Philippine Department of Transportation (DOTr), after no other company challenged the unsolicited proposal it submitted to the government.

“On the notice of award, there are some conditions that should be complied with,” Transportation Assistant Secretary Giovanni Lopez said in a statement.

Once the company is in compliance, the government will allow it to proceed with the project.

The DOTr said San Miguel will then be in charge of financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the airport.

It said the company is expected to begin construction of the 735.6 billion-peso ($14.5-million) New Manila International Airport before the end of this year.

The project has been approved in accordance with the Philippine government’s ambitious Build, Build, Build infrastructure program.

The DOTr said 17 new airport projects have been completed so far, while 28 more are in the pipeline, including the one in Bulacan.

“The [New Manila International Airport] is part of a ‘basket of solutions’ to bring further connectivity to the Filipino people,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a news release.

The airport is expected to accommodate up to 100 million passengers per year and could expand capacity to 200 million. It will have four, parallel runways handling 240 aircraft per hour.

An 8.4-kilometer toll road will connect the airport to an expressway in Marilao, Bulacan.

Lopez said the airport is expected to be operational within four to six years of the start of construction.