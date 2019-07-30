Samsung Heavy localizes lithium-ion battery system for eco-friendly ships

South Korea - Environment

[Courtesy of Samsung Heavy Industries]

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Heavy Industries, one of South Korea's top three shipbuilders, has successfully localized a lithium-ion battery system which can reduce costs and pollutant emissions to meet

strengthened environmental regulations.

The shipbuilder said Monday that its battery system has won type approval from DNV GL, an international accredited registrar and classification society based in Norway.

Samsung Heavy said the lithium-ion battery system can reduce fuel used in generators by optimally controlling generators and power loads. The shipbuilder has worked with Samsung SDI, a battery-making unit of Samsung Electronics, to develop a high-performance battery system that is safe from risk factors such as vibration, electromagnetic waves and flooding.

The shipbuilder said the battery system has secured a competitive edge in price due to localization and is available as a modular method that can expand capacity depending on the size of ships or electricity usage.

Samsung Heavy is also conducting research and development with Finland’s energy company Wartsila to expand the application of a lithium-ion battery-based energy storage system. Lithium-ion batteries and energy storage as a power source are becoming a popular choice to power vessels, despite lingering safety concerns such as thermal runaway.

If a battery cell is damaged or subjected to intense heat, it suffers an exothermic reaction, causing more heat to be generated. If there are multiple battery cells housed together, this reaction can propagate to other cells, causing more heat, and increasing the likelihood of more cells failing. Water can react with lithium to produce highly flammable hydrogen gas.