SoftBank to invest $2 billion in Indonesia over 5 years via ride-hailing firm Grab

Indonesia - Telecom

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Grab)

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese telecom carrier SoftBank Group Corp. is to invest $2 billion over five years in digital infrastructure in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest internet economy, through ride-hailing firm Grab.

“Indonesia’s technology sector has huge potential,” SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Grab on Monday.

“The investment will go towards creating a next-generation transportation network for cities and transforming how critical services, like healthcare, are delivered,” Grab said in the statement.

The announcement followed a meeting earlier in the day between President Joko Widodo, Son, Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Widodo is pushing to boost foreign direct investment in Indonesia.

SoftBank is a major investor in Grab, a Singapore-based startup. In March, Grab raised $1.46 billion from SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund to expand into new services across the region and compete with its Indonesian rival Go-Jek. SoftBank had previously poured $1.2 billion into the startup since 2014, according to the Nikkei.

Grab said it will also start affordable e-healthcare services in Indonesia in the next three months, “aiming to increase access significantly to doctors and medical services for all Indonesians.”

The ride-hailing company plans to open a second headquarters in Indonesia to install a research and development center in Jakarta and use the location as the dual headquarters for GrabFood, a leading food delivery provider in Southeast Asia, according to the statement.

Widodo was re-elected for a second term in April, vowing to continue infrastructure development and social programs, but analysts have predicted only small steps toward easing control on foreign capital and sweeping out deep-rooted corruption.

Based on official figures, Japan Research Institute estimates that manufacturing in Indonesia as a percentage of real GDP shrank to 21.0 percent in 2018 from a peak of 24.3 percent in 2004.

During the 1990s, Thailand and Malaysia posted high economic growth by attracting foreign investment, with the manufacturing ratio reaching 25 to 30 percent, while the ratio of foreign direct investment in Indonesia to nominal GDP fell to 2.9 percent in 2018 from 3.4 percent in 2015, according to JRI.