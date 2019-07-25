N. Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles: Japan source

South Korea - Incidents

SEOUL, Kyodo - North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan off its east coast on Thursday, a Japanese government source said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that of the two short-range missiles launched from near the Hodo Peninsula, one flew about 430 kilometers and the other went farther before falling into the sea.

Both reached an altitude of about 50 km, the JCS said, adding that it is working with the United States to look into the type of missiles launched and North Korea’s intentions.

The Japanese source said the missiles fell into the sea before reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone and posed no security threat.

In Tokyo, Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters that Japan will gather and analyze information in close coordination with the United States and South Korea.

Pyongyang last fired short-range missiles on May 9. (Kyodo)