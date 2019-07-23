Sun Cable’s $14 billion plan for world’s largest solar farm in Australia gets major project status

Singapore - Energy

Sun Cable’s solar power test site in Australia (Photo: Sun Cable)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Australia’s Northern Territory Government has given “Major Project Status” to a A$20 billion ($14 billion) project, proposed by Singaporean renewable energy start-up Sun Cable Pte., to build the world’s largest solar farm in Australia.

Major Project Status recognizes the strategic significance of a project to Australia and provides coordination and facilitation support as well as a single-entry point to a coordinated approvals process.

“The Northern Territory has an incredible opportunity to lead the world as a renewable energy hub – and seizing this opportunity will deliver thousands of local jobs,” Michael Gunner, Chief Minister of the Northern Territory Government said in a statement on Saturday.

“Major Project Status for Sun Cable is an important step towards making this this vision a reality,” he added.

Sun Cable’s proposal is to build a 10-gigawatt solar farm and a 20- to 30-gigawatt hour storage facility near Tennant Creek and export the equivalent of one fifth of Singapore’s electricity needs to the island nation via a 3,800 kilometer-long high-voltage direct-current submarine cable. The project will also supply electricity to Northern Territory.

“This project has the potential to create 1,000 jobs during the construction phase and 300 operational jobs,” Gunner said.

Under its Renewable Energy Target, Australia seeks to ensure that at least 33,000 gigawatt-hours of Australia’s electricity comes from renewable sources by 2020.