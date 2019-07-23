Cosmetics firm Pola Orbis working with Singapore gov’t on study of skin spots in Asian ethnic groups

Singapore - Consumer

TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese cosmetics maker Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. has begun to conduct joint research with the Singapore government on formative factors of skin spots among various Asian ethnic groups for cosmetics product development.

The Frontier Research Center of Pola Chemical Industries Inc., its research, development and manufacturing arm, has partnered with the Skin Research Institute of Singapore, the Japanese cosmetics group said last week.

The move is the first for the Pola Orbis group aiming to develop skincare products for Asian people other than Japanese through collaboration with a foreign institution, Shintaro Rikimaru, a spokesman for Pola Chemical Industries, told NNA.

The joint research is aimed at pursuing factors that may stem from subtle genetic differences in ethnic groups and their roots, besides genetic differences in races, according to its statement.

The research team consists of eight staff members of the Singapore institute and four others from the Japanese group. One Japanese researcher will stay in Singapore to engage in the research, which is expected to continue for years, Rikimaru said.

The Pola Orbis group has seen an increasing number of Asian customers who are inbound tourists to Japan and shoppers mainly in China and Hong Kong, according to the spokesman.

The group’s overseas sales quadrupled to 8 billion yen ($74 million) between 2014 and 2018 and it intends to nearly double them to 15 billion yen next year through aggressive store expansions in Asia, from 50 last year to 100 in 2020.