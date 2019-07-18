Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open first stores in India this year

India - Retail

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s Uniqlo casual clothing retailer will open its first stores in India this year as part of its continuing global expansion.

The three stores will be located in the country’s national capital region, with the first opening in October, Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing Co. said on Wednesday in a statement.

Uniqlo India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary, will run the stores offering Uniqlo brand men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, said a spokeswoman for Fast Retailing in Tokyo.

The first store will open in the Ambience Mall in southern New Delhi with about 35,000 square feet (3,251 square meters) of floor space on three levels, according to the statement.

The second store will be in the DLF Place Saket mall in southern New Delhi, with about 21,500 square feet of floor space on two levels. The third will be in Gurugram in the northern state of Haryana, with 12,200 square feet on two floors.

An official at Uniqlo India who declined to be named said products would be “initially imported from nearby countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and China.”

He said the company had set up a procurement office in Bengaluru in the southern state of Karnataka.