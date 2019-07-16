JR West partners with Traveloka to sell Japan Rail Pass to Indonesians

Indonesia - Tourism

Caesar Indra, chief executive for transport at Traveloka (left), and Kenji Uno, general manager of the Inbound Tourism Division of JR West’s Marketing Department in Jakarta on Thursday.

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesian travel booking firm Traveloka is selling rail passes for West Japan Railway Co. in a partnership announced on Thursday.

Traveloka said it would expand sales to other Southeast Asian countries, as well as Australia.

Chief Executive for Transport Caesar Indra said the company aims to sell the JR West rail pass to 15 percent of Indonesian visitors to Japan next year.

Data from the Japan National Tourism Organization in 2017 shows the western cities of Osaka and Kyoto are among the top three destinations for Indonesians.

Kenji Uno, general manager of JR West’s Inbound Tourism Division said at present only 2 percent of Indonesian visitors use the rail pass, which covers up to seven days of travel over nine areas in western Japan. Prices range from 2,000 yen ($19) for a one-day trip to 19,000 yen for seven days.

Traveloka currently operates in Australia and seven countries in Southeast Asia and is partnered with more than 120 airlines on 200 routes.