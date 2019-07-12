Japanese discount store Don Don Donki debuts in Hong Kong

Hong Kong - Retail

Japanese discount store Don Don Donki makes its debut in a busy shopping district in Hong Kong on July 12, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)

HONG KONG, Kyodo - Japanese discount store Don Don Donki made its debut on a busy shopping district in Hong Kong on Friday in a move to expand business overseas, aiming to draw local consumers and tourists from mainland China

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp., the discount store chain operator, opened the Hong Kong outlet with a floor space of over 1,400 square meters, offering food and fresh produce, cosmetics, accessories and other miscellaneous items under the “Japan Brand Specialist Store” concept.

The shop, located in the Mira Place 2 shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, is open round the clock throughout the year, is staffed by 300 workers, and sells consumer products made in Japan for the Japanese market at low prices.

Bihada-Syokunin -- which means beautiful-skin specialist -- a moisturizing mask from Japanese cosmetics brand KOSE, is HK$28 (US$3.6) at local cosmetic chain Sasa, against HK$19.9 at Don Don Donki.

The Hong Kong outlet has a souvenir corner for imported snacks from Hokkaido in northern Japan. Data from domestic stores shows souvenirs from Hokkaido are more popular than those from other areas in Japan, Hong Kong store manager Eddie Yeung said.

The Japanese retailer also markets accessories popular in Hong Kong and mainland China, such as items made of pearls and red coral.

A red-coral necklace, the most expensive item at the store, is HK$1.39 million, but it also offers pearl necklaces with price tags of around HK$10,000, all about one-third of the price at department stores back home, said a Japanese merchandiser, who asked to remain anonymous.

He told NNA that pearl items are aimed at locals, while the store targets tourists from mainland China with red coral. Overall, the Japanese firm believes “half of visitors are locals and the other half tourists,” a spokesman said.

Don Don Donki opened its first overseas outlet in Singapore in 2017, and expanded its network to Thailand and Hong Kong, bringing the number of stores abroad to seven. (NNA/Kyodo)