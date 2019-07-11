Doosan Infracore plans to use Vietnam as regional hub for engine sales

Vietnam - Auto

SEOUL, AJU - Doosan Infracore, a South Korean construction machinery manufacture, disclosed plans to boost engine sales in Vietnam to $30 million in 2023 and use the Southeast Asian country as a regional hub.

Doosan said it goal was disclosed when it held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City Wednesday to set up an engine training center. The company aims to increase engine sales in Vietnam from $12 million in 2017 to $30 million in 2023, based on contracts with local companies such as Samco and Tracomeco to provide bus engines powered by compressed natural gas (CNG).

Doosan said its engine training center in Vietnam would provide customers with engine-related information and training. The company plans to establish a service support system through an engine training center and use the center as a regional distribution base for Southeast Asian markets.

“The engine training center will serve as the foundation for expanding our business to the Southeast Asian engine market, including Vietnam,” Yoo Joon-ho, vice president of Doosan Infracore’s engine business, said, promising to provide customized training programs for each customer and differentiated customer values.