Samsung venture fund invests $8.5 million in 4 Indian tech firms: press report

India - Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Samsung Venture Investment Corp., a unit of Samsung Electronics Co., has invested $8.5 million in four Indian technology firms, PTI said Wednesday.

The companies are: developer of the Indus operating system OSLabs Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd., speech technology startup Gnani Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Internet of Things solutions provider Silvan Innovation Labs Pvt. Ltd., and an unnamed early stage vision technology startup, according to the report.

It said Samsung Venture, with more than $2.2 billion in assets under management, is planning to make 100 investments in India over the next three to five years.