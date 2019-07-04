Japanese gas supplier Saisan begins LP gas sales in Laos

Laos - Energy

Japanese gas supplier Saisan Co. launches sales of liquefied petroleum gas for corporate and household clients in Laos via a joint venture with a local trading house AMZ Group Co. from this week.(Photo courtesy of Saisan)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese gas supplier Saisan Co. this week launched sales of liquefied petroleum gas for corporate and household clients in Laos in partnership with a local trading house.

The company said Wednesday it has established Gas One Lao Co. with trading company AMZ Group Co., with $5 million capital, to sell LPG cylinders to Japanese and other manufacturers, as well as households, in the capital, Vientiane.

Saisan of Saitama, Saitama Prefecture, said in a statement it holds 60 percent of the joint venture, and AMZ the rest. The joint venture sources gas from Thailand, a Saisan spokesman told NNA.

Saisan is promoting LPG in the landlocked Southeast Asian country, whose major energy source is hydro power, by closely cooperating with the Laotian government to draw up LPG safety standards.

Gas One Lao plans to open a gas filling station adjacent to the Saysettha Development Zone in the capital. Laos will build its first refinery in the economic zone in 2020.

Saisan’s entry into Laos follows its advances into in Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and Thailand as well as Nepal, Mongolia and Bangladesh. (NNA/Kyodo)