Hyundai develops new eco-friendly and fuel efficient engine technology

South Korea - Auto

SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s Hyundai auto group has developed a new eco-friendly and fuel-efficient engine technology which controls the opening and closing of valves according to driving conditions. The group claims its variable valve technology is “industry-first.”

The group said in a statement on Wednesday that it has developed Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology that reduces emissions by 12 percent and is five percent more fuel efficient than engines with no variable valve technology.

“The development of the CVVD technology is a good example of how Hyundai Motor Group is strengthening our powertrain technology,” the group’s research and development division head, Albert Biermann, was quoted as saying.

Variable valve technologies are widely used by carmakers such as Porsche, Honda and Nissan to improve performance and fuel efficiency. However, Hyundai said its CVVD technology controls the volume of air flowing through the engine by adjusting how long a valve is open while conventional technologies only control the opening and closing of valves.

The new technology will be applied to Hyundai’s new “Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi” engine, a V4 gasoline turbo unit featuring an exhaust gas recirculation system which sends some of the burnt gas back to the combustion chamber to provide a cooling effect and reduce emissions.

The new engine has a thermal management system which keeps the temperature of the engine at an optimal level and it will be fitted into Sonata Turbo, a mid-sized sedan to be unveiled later this year.