Japanese clothing e-commerce platform launches to woo Taiwan customers

Taiwan - Retail

Oline fashion clothing platform Fasbee Inc.’s CEO Yoshihide Saito poses with the company’s website app on mobile phone during a press conference in Taipei on July 2, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)

TAIPEI, NNA - Fasbee Inc., an online platform for small Japanese clothing boutiques, launched an e-commerce service Tuesday to provide hard-to-get products and faster delivery to woo local consumers in Taiwan.

Incorporated in March, Fasbee, which will also target customers in Hong Kong, is a joint venture owned 51 percent by purchasing broker Beenos Inc. and 49 percent by electronic commerce operator Fashion-Co-Lab. Co., selling medium-to-high-priced clothing and accessories sourced from Japanese brands that have no retailer presence overseas.

“The pricing strategy is based on the anticipation that Taiwanese consumers will buy higher-priced clothes,” Fasbee CEO Yoshihide Saito told NNA.

Saito said Fasbee is now discussing with large local e-commerce operators in Taiwan the possibility of selling its products through their channels. The company has set an annual sales target of 600 million yen ($5.6 million) for the first year and hopes to reach 5 billion yen three years later.

Lengthy waits for receipt of products are a common complaint by international shoppers. Fasbee hopes to tackle this by offering deliveries in two to seven days, a representative told a press conference held Tuesday in Taipei.

Delivery to Taiwan and Hong Kong is now free of charge until mid-July and the fees will be fixed at 1,500 yen per order afterwards, the company said. “We expect to extend the free delivery service to all destinations around the world,” said Saito.

E-commerce and postal mail order sales in Taiwan were worth 64.2 billion New Taiwan dollars ($2.1 billion) in the January-to-April period, up 5.6 percent from the previous year, accounting for 5.2 percent of overall retail sales, according to its Ministry of Economic Affairs. (NNA/Kyodo)