Thai electric utility PEA to help install Nissan EV chargers for home use

Thailand - Auto

Sompong Preeprem (L), governor of the Thai Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), and Remesh Narasimhan, president of Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co., demonstrate how to charge batteries at a charging station in Bangkok on June 18, 2019.

BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nissan Motor Co.’s local arm to help install at-home charging systems for the Japanese automaker’s electric vehicles in the country.

Under the agreement signed last month, PEA ENCOM International Co., a subsidiary of the utility, will be responsible for installing EV chargers for Nissan Leaf owners and also conducting safety checks and maintenance service.

PEA plans to open 62 fast-charging stations in its area of coverage in two years by investing 192 million baht ($6.3 million), PEA Governor Sompong Preeprem told a press briefing in June. It has already set up 11 fast-charging stations in five provinces since June last year, which it operated for free until the end of last month.

The all-electric Nissan Leaf was launched in Thailand in May. About 20 percent of Leaf owners live outside the capital Bangkok, according to Remesh Narasimhan, president of Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.

The agreement is important in ensuring Leaf owners and other EV drivers have access to charging stations and related services across the country, Narasimhan said.

In 2018, Nissan signed a memorandum of understanding with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority about at-home EV chargers for Leaf owners in Bangkok and Metropolitan areas. In May, Nissan said it had chosen Taiwan’s Delta Electronics Inc. as the primary provider of EV charging systems in Thailand.